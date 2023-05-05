How to solve Honkai Star Rail Abacus Circuitry puzzles

Honkai Star Rail Abacus Circuitry puzzles provide a different challenge to the turn-based combat that is the main focus of this RPG, but they can also throw up a roadblock to your progress if you don't know how to complete them. You won't encounter them until you reach Xianzhou Luofu, the third area of Honkai Star Rail, where they first appear during the Venom Brews, Immortality Looms quest. If you're not sure what to do with them, then here are solutions for all of the Abacus Circuitry puzzles in Honkai Star Rail that we've found so far.

How to solve Abacus Circuitry in Honkai Star Rail

Although Honkai Star Rail Abacus Circuitry puzzles may seem tricky or confusing at first, they're actually not too difficult to solve once you understand how they work. You'll start with one or more modules marked with an S, which need moving to the corresponding slot(s) to complete the circuit. To do this, click or tap on one of the green hexagons, then use the buttons in the bottom right corner of the screen to rotate the modules surrounding it either clockwise or counter-clockwise. To walk you through the first Abacus Circuitry puzzle you encounter during the Venom Brews, Immortality Looms quest, refer to the diagram with these instructions:

Select the top green hexagon (1) Rotate in either direction until the S module is in position (A) or (B) Select the bottom green hexagon (2) Rotate in either direction until the S module is in position (C)

And that's it, solved! A somewhat more difficult Abacus Circuitry puzzle appears later during the Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified mission towards the end of the Windswept Wanderlust mission strand on Xianzhou Luofu, as you need to move three separate modules into position at the same time. Thankfully, there's a simple solution when you know how it's done, so follow these instructions:

Select the top left green hexagon (1)

Rotate the two S modules around it once counter-clockwise

Select the bottom left green hexagon (2)

Rotate the two S modules around it twice counter-clockwise

Select the right green hexagon (3)

Rotate the two S modules around it once counter-clockwise

With that, you've solved another Honkai Star Rail Abacus Circuitry puzzle, and can move on to complete the rest of the mission.

