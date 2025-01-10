Marvel Rivals Battle Pass explained and how to claim rewards

The first Marvel Rivals Battle Pass has launched with the arrival of Season 1, bringing a wide selection of cosmetic items that can be unlocked alongside several of the in-game currencies. While there are a selection of items that can be claimed for free, you'll need to purchase the Luxury Battle Pass if you want access to everything that's available in the current season of Marvel Rivals, and either way you'll have to earn Chrono Tokens to start unlocking rewards. With several different tiers and a fresh currency to spend it can all get a bit confusing, so here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals and how to claim rewards from it.

How much does the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass cost?

Purchasing the Marvel Rivals Luxury Battle Pass to access all of the available rewards will set you back 990 Lattice, and acquiring 1,000 Lattice costs $9.99 / £7.99 so that price is basically interchangeable. There is also the option to purchase an upgraded Luxury Battle Pass that gives you 2,800 Chrono Tokens immediately and boosts your Chrono Token acquisition by 20% for the whole season, which is priced at 2,100 Lattice and obtaining 2,180 Lattice costs $19.99 / £15.99 – so basically double the initial investment.

If you'd rather not spend any money, then there are still plenty of rewards you can unlock for free through the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass, and I have details on all of those further down this guide.

How to claim rewards from the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass

To claim rewards from the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass you need to spend Chrono Tokens, whether you're on the free or Luxury track, and there are two ways to acquire them. The first is by completing assignments found on the Missions tab, which include Daily Missions, Challenges, plus certain Event Missions, and you'll see the magenta Chrono Tokens icon against them stating how many you'll receive for completion. The other method is to directly exchange Lattice for Chrono Tokens, but this can become very expensive so I would not recommend it unless there's a reward you're desperate for and won't reach via progress alone.

Most rewards in the Battle Pass cost 200 Chrono Tokens, though this rises to 400 for costumes. Additionally, to unlock further pages of the pass you need to cumulatively earn 1,200 Chrono Tokens per page – note that this is the total earned during the season rather than your current balance, so it doesn't take into account any tokens that you've already spent on unlocking rewards. You can check this total at any time, by highlighting the Chrono Tokens icon on the top bar of the Battle Pass screen and looking for the Redemption Account balance, and then adding that to your current balance.

At the end of the season you can carry over unspent Chrono Tokens, but only up to the value of your Redemption Account balance. For example, if your Redemption Account balance is 4,000 Chrono Tokens as that is how many you've spent during the season, but you still have 5,000 unspent Chrono Tokens remaining, then only 4,000 can be carried over to the next season's Battle Pass.

All Marvel Rivals Battle Pass rewards for Season 1

These are all of the rewards that can be claimed through the Season 1 Marvel Rivals Battle Pass, with those exclusive to the Luxury Battle Pass marked in bold, along with their associated Chrono Tokens cost:

Page 1 All-Butcher costume - Loki (free) Heed My Call emote - Loki (200 CT) All-Butcher spray (200 CT) Mister Fantastic nameplate (200 CT) All-Butcher nameplate (200 CT) End of Everything MVP - Loki (200 CT) Blood Moon Knight costume - Moon Night (400 CT)

Page 2 (obtain 1,200 CT in total to unlock) Invisible Woman nameplate (200 CT) Rocket Racoon Emblem spray (200 CT) Bounty Hunter spray (200 CT) Wanted Raccoon MVP - Rocket Raccoon (200 CT) Bounty Hunter nameplate (200 CT) 100 Lattice (200 CT) Bounty Hunter costume - Rocket Raccoon (400 CT)

Page 3 (obtain 2,400 CT in total to unlock) Blue Tarantula costume - Peni Parker (400 CT) Moon Knight Emblem spray (200 CT) Loki Emblem spray (200 CT) Peni Parker Emblem spray (200 CT) 100 Units (200 CT) Human Torch nameplate (200 CT) 100 Lattice (200 CT)

Page 4 (obtain 3,600 CT in total to unlock) Scarlett Witch Emblem spray (200 CT) King Magnus nameplate (200 CT) Magento Emblem spray (200 CT) For All Mutants MVP - Magneto (200 CT) Past No More emote - Magneto (200 CT) King Magnus spray (200 CT) King Magnus costume - Magneto (400 CT)

Page 5 (obtain 4,800 CT in total to unlock) 100 Lattice (200 CT) Darkhold collectable (200 CT) 100 Units (200 CT) Namor Emblem spray (200 CT) The Thing nameplate (200 CT) 100 Units (200 CT) Savage Sub-Mariner costume - Namor (400 CT)

Page 6 (obtain 6,000 CT in total to unlock) Eternal Night Falls gallery card (free)

Page 7 (obtain 7,200 CT in total to unlock) 100 Units (200 CT) Iron Man Emblem spray (200 CT) Blood Edge Armor spray (200 CT) Subway Rat Blaster emote - Iron Man (200 CT) Cleansing Edge MVP - Iron Man (200 CT) Blood Edge Armor nameplate (200 CT) Blood Edge Armor costume - Iron Man (400 CT)

Page 8 (obtain 8,400 CT in total to unlock) Innocence Reborn emote - Adam Warlock (200 CT) Blood Soul spray (200 CT) Adam Warlock Emblem spray (200 CT) 100 Lattice (200 CT) Blood Soul nameplate (200 CT) Cut Divine Ties MVP - Adam Warlock (200 CT) Blood Soul costume - Adam Warlock (400 CT)

Page 9 (obtain 9,600 CT in total to unlock) Emporium Matron costume - Scarlet Witch (400 CT) Flamenco emote - Scarlet Witch (200 CT) 100 Units (200 CT) Emporium Matron spray (200 CT) Emporium Matron nameplate (200 CT) Making An Entrance MVP - Scarlet Witch (200 CT) 100 Lattice (200 CT)

Page 10 (obtain 10,800 CT in total to unlock) 100 Lattice (200 CT) 100 Units (200 CT) Hone Claws emote - Wolverine (200 CT) Blood Berserker spray (200 CT) Blood Berserker nameplate (200 CT) Blood Barrage MVP - Wolverine (200 CT) Blood Berserker costume - Wolverine (400 CT)

Page 11 (obtain 12,000 CT in total to unlock) At Your Service gallery card (free)



Note that if you purchase the Marvel Rivals Luxury Battle Pass, then the above Season 1 rewards will always remain available to unlock during future seasons and can be accessed through the Reality Link Point. However, if you're using the free Battle Pass then any unclaimed rewards will disappear when the season ends and become inaccessible.

