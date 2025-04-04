"Kneel, peasants": Marvel Rivals fans are thirsting over another hero, this time begging Emma Frost to use her chokehold ability on them

As if twerking Venom wasn't enough

Marvel Rivals upcoming character Emma Frost seen in the Season 2: Hellfire Gala trailer
Like clockwork, Marvel Rivals is welcoming a new hero to its infinitely ballooning roster. And, like clockwork, the community is once again down bad for the character.

Developer NetEase yesterday released a trailer for Marvel Rivals Season Two: Hellfire Gala, introducing rogue robo Ultron and mutant baddie Emma Frost as newbies. Ultron is, somewhat surprisingly, a support character and Frost is, somewhat unsurprisingly, taking up the tank role.

But their roles in the meta aren't concerning folks too much for now. The minute the trailer dropped, countless fan posts began going up with declarations of love (to put it politely) aimed at Emma Frost.

I want Emma Frost to do this to me from r/marvelrivals

"Her thighs jiggle?! Bruh, I'm not ready," one comment reads. "Can we all agree to not report each other for throwing if we are letting her do this to us?" one player writes in response to a clip of Frost kicking Mr Fantastic into a wall. "Looks absolutely busted and I’m here for it," another says (nice double entendre, by the way,)

"Kneel, peasants" - Frost's ultimate quip - seems to have worked wonders since pretty much every comment under her debut trailer was filled with people begging her (a digital, fictional character) to chokeslam and step on them as she does in-game. That's not a sentence I ever thought I'd write, but after Resident Evil Village's Lady D sent the internet into a thirsty frenzy, nothing is too surprising anymore.

Plus, Marvel Rivals sickos have a pretty swell track record when it comes to, err, this kind of stuff. Venom's unusually plump butt cheeks were the subject of many a meme and thirsty post in the fandom, so much so that Marvel Rivals actually added an emote of the symbiote throwing it all the way back. Even Marvel Games' head Danny Koo admitted some characters' "body shape" - cough, cough, Sue Storm - bumped up their popularity.

