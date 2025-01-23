How to earn Danqing in the Marvel Rivals Fortune and Colors event

Marvel Rivals Danqing is mainly earned by completing Fortune and Colors event challenges while playing the new Clash of the Dancing Lions mode. They're generally very easy challenges and you can spend the Danqing you earn from them on exclusive lunar new year-themed cosmetics. While you can buy lion-themed cosmetic packs for Black Widow and Iron Fist in the Marvel Rivals store, there are plenty of free items to unlock, including sprays, nameplates, and the Lion's Mane costume for Star-Lord. Here's everything you need to know about earning Danqing in Marvel Rivals and how you can spend it.

The Fortune and Colors event ends on February 14, 2025, at 9AM UTC, which is 1AM PST / 4AM EST / 9AM GMT.

How to get Marvel Rivals Danqing and spend it

(Image credit: NetEase)

Danqing is the key currency in the inaugural Marvel Rivals Fortune and Colors lunar new year event, and you earn it by completing event challenges and missions, most of which are related to the limited-time Clash of the Dancing Lions game mode. Some regular challenges, which can be completed in any mode, also offer small amounts of Danqing as well as Chrono Tokens for your Marvel Rivals battle pass.

These are unfortunately time-gated, so you'll have to play regularly over the course of the three-week event to guarantee you get all the Danqing you need. However, from February 6, you'll also be able to exchange Units for Danqing. Units are much harder to earn and are used to buy many non-battle pass cosmetics, so I'd avoid this unless nothing in the in-game store takes your interest.

(Image credit: NetEase)

However you get your Danqing in Marvel Rivals, you can navigate to the Fortune and Colors event page via the game's home menu and spend it in batches of 100 by pressing the Paint button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. This paints a section of the background illustration and contributes towards the rewards progress bar which unlocks the following cosmetics in this order, although the exact amount of Danqing needed to unlock each reward isn't specified:

Drum and Roar nameplate Snake's Luck spray 200 Chrono Tokens Lion's Mane nameplate Lion's Mane spray Lion's Mane Star-Lord costume "Of Festivals and Friends" gallery card memento

Playing a bit of the 3v3 basketball-like Clash of the Dancing Lions arcade mode might make for a good break between Marvel Rivals ranked matches. There's also plenty more to look forward to after this event ends, particularly when it comes to Marvel Rivals upcoming characters.



