Marvel Rival error codes and known fixes

Marvel Rival error codes obviously indicate something's gone wrong, but it's not always clear what. Numbers like 10 or 4 should help you track the issue, but there's been no documentation on what any of it means. What fixes there are have been largely community sourced through trial and error across Discord, Reddit and forums.

It doesn't help that some Marvel Rival errors and codes have been specific to platforms like Xbox, Steam and Epic, potentially giving us multiple codes for the same problem. If you're having issues, then I've rounded up all the info I can find on the various issues and possible solutions floating around for Marvel Rivals and what fixes have been found.

Marvel Rivals Error code 10

Marvel Rivals error code 10 appears to be a broad error message for network issues, (with an error code 5 also often appearing at the same time). While it covers general connectivity, it often appears for platform or location specific issues. So this single code could indicate an issue with a specific console like Xbox, Steam, or a location or part of the world.

In terms of fixes, the obvious one is just to shut down the game and restart it to see if that flushes out any issues. It's also a good idea to check something like Downdetector for Marvel Rivals to see if there's any reported issues, as well as checking official accounts to see if servers are down for any reason. You should also check your game is fully up to date.

If all of that fails then it's likely a server side issue that you won't be able to do much with. In many cases when this error code has appeared it's been a nameless issue... somewhere, that player has had to just wait it out.

Marvel Rivals Error code 4

Marvel Rivals error code 4 is listed as an 'unknown error' and almost nothing is known about it, fittingly. However, one fix that seems to have worked for people is turning their wifi off and on again.

It does mainly seem to be PlayStation focused, and potentially suggests a network error specific to that platform. That means it's best to follow the advice for code 10 - so restart the game, check for updates, and check server statuses.

Given that it appears to be another network issue, the chances are there's little you can do your side except wait it out. That said, there's at least one report of the fix for code 21 below working on it. That seems to be Xbox focused, so it's possible these are two platform specific versions of the same thing.

Marvel Rivals Error code 21

Marvel Rivals error code 21 has one current fix at the moment, (with a slightly more detailed explanation here in the thread). It appears to mainly be an Xbox issue and it's worth trying all the usual fixes before you attempt this - reset the console, reset your router, check for server outages and updates etc - as you'll have to go into Xbox settings and change you DNS settings. The explanations linked above lay it all out more clearly, but the short version is that you need to go to your network settings and change the DNS to 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4.

Another, far more fiddley and specific fix listed above involves using a laptop and a VPN to access either a US or Japanese connection, and then using it as a hotspot to connect your Xbox and log in that way.

Marvel Rivals Error LS-0014

The Marvel Rivals LS-0014 error code is an Epic Game Store specific code, that says it's unable to verify the installation of the game. However, it seems to be caused by the game triggering antivirus software that prevents certain files downloading or launching. ESET software in particular gets called out in a few posts, but if you're having this issue then check what your antivirus is doing to see if it's interfering.

Marvel Rivals error code 258

There's not a lot to go on with Marvel Rivals error code 258, but that's largely because it seems to be easily fixed by simply repeating the log in process until it works. So it appears to be a minor login issue, perhaps during high traffic periods, that people are solving themselves by persevering.

Marvel Rivals error code 220

There's very little info on Marvel Rivals error code 220 but some evidence suggests it might relate to server location, with that either blocking some options or having a server selected that doesn't match your actual location, causing the issue. It also seems like firewall issues might have caused problems at some point, but that doesn't seem to fix the issue for many people at the moment.

