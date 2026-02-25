Where to find a Camera Lens in Arc Raiders
You'll need to hit Security areas to find lenses and some places are better than others
You'll have to find a camera lens in Arc Raiders for the final stage of Weather Monitor project. In fact you'll have to find three of them and, while you probably regularly find this uncommon bit of loot all the time and just recycle it into plastic parts without a second thought, I bet you can't find any now you need them. There's an element of RNG here, as with all the resources in the game, but if you know where to look you certainly can increase your odds. Allow me to point you in the right direction.
Camera Lens locations in Arc Raiders
If you check the Arc Raiders Loot Cheat Sheet, you can see camera lenses are found in Security areas, so any security area will give you a chance of finding one when you search through it. However, I had the best luck in the Departure Building in Spaceport shown above. That's because it has an incredible density of places to search - get up the stairs and you can find rooms full of these desks to turn over until you get lucky:
You'll need to find three camera lenses in Arc Raiders as part of the Weather Monitor System project, which was added with the Shrouded Sky update, so your best option is to keep hitting Spaceport and turning over the Departure Building until you get what you need. There's a direct line of sight to the Central Elevator as well, especially if you bring a zipline for a quick getaway through one of the windows. Do that and you can spend the whole round stripping the building clean, before you get out at the last minute.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
