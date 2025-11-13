Where to find a battery in Arc Raiders for the Trash into Treasure quest

Knowing where to find a battery for the Trash into Treasure Arc Raiders quest shouldn't be that hard. But with an element of RNG combined with the fact this is something you'll be doing while pretty green, means it could leave you hanging. Once you know where to look, however, and what you're looking for, you should be able to get a battery easily, and tick this quest for Shani off.

Where to find a battery in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

A battery is Uncommon loot that can be found in Technological or Electrical areas, as laid out in our Arc Raiders Loot Cheat Sheet (which you might want to bookmark for any other loot you need to find).

It's a requirement of a mission for Shani, Trash into Treasure, where you need to find six wires and one battery. The wires are easy, and you'll probably have more than you need before you know it, but the battery? That's down to luck and a lot of rummaging around.