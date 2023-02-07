How to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy and alter your hairstyle, scars, and freckles

You can change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy if you're regretting your decision to give yourself a bright pink head of hair. Once you unlock Hogsmeade, Madam Snelling's Tress Emporium is your one-stop shop for all things cosmetic, whether you're looking to periodically change up your style as the school year progresses or if you just want to see what your Hogwarts Legacy wizard or witch might look like with a buzz cut.

Where can I change my appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Avalanche Software)

In order to buy new outfits or change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to play through the first set of main quests until you reach a mission called Welcome to Hogsmeade. Here, you will select a classmate to accompany you to Hogsmeade village (I picked fellow Slytherin, Sebastian Sallow) where you will get some time to explore the area before picking up some items for school.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software)

Madam Snelling's Tress Emporium is located near North Hogsmeade's floo flame checkpoint, and her shop is marked on your map by an icon with a pair of scissors on it. Be sure to visit her before you finish purchasing those spellcrafts, seeds, and potions, as you'll be locked into a battle with a troll once you meet your Hogsmeade buddy back in the town square. It's one of the first really tough combat sequences in Hogwarts Legacy , so be sure to stock up on some Wiggenwald Potion beforehand.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.