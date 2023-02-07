What does Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility do?

The question of Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility appears when you finally get to choose your own at Ollivander's. Flexibility is one of the core aspects you can change, but while there are some lore-specific benefits and drawbacks of having certain wand types, there is no in-game bearing for wand flexibility. In Hogwarts Legacy it's simply down to your personal preference.

Which wand flexibility is the best in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

In terms of the game, it doesn't matter how flexible your wand is. The options range from whippy to unyielding in terms of flexibility, and you can choose a range of woods and cores to personalize your wand even further. However, these qualities are merely cosmetic, and will have no effect on your gameplay.

This is similar to choosing your Hogwarts Legacy broomstick , where even though the descriptions state that certain brooms are for those who "prefer fiery magic" for example, there is no discernible difference in speed or quality of one broom over another. It's all purely aesthetic.

In the Harry Potter novels and films, wand flexibility is said to relate to the wand owner's propensity to change and adapt in accordance to their wand. These factors would only be considered alongside the wand's wood and core types, too, as all of these factors combined would align a wand with the person in question and allow it to "choose the wizard".

In Hogwarts Legacy however, though you are assigned a wand at random, you can change its qualities to reflect how you view your own character. Check out more of our Hogwarts Legacy tips and tricks to get the most out of this magical realm.