There's no Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer but you can get in-game friends to join you

If you were hoping for some Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer action then sorry - developer Avalanche Software has stated clearly that this is a single player game. You won't be alone as far as companions or NPC company goes, but if you wanted to team up with friends and explore the Hogwarts grounds online then we've got some bad news for you.

Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer? Hogwarts Legacy doesn't have any multiplayer and is described as a "single-player" action RPG according to developer Avalanche's FAQ.

Anyone who's seen any developer streams and gameplay demos should have noticed the complete lack online or multiplayer features. It's a feature that's never been mentioned or alluded too, so hopefully that, and the FAQ statement, should make it clear that there is no multiplayer in Hogwarts Legacy.

However, that's not to say you'll be alone as you'll be able to become friends with other students at Hogwarts. These relationships can develop over the course of the game and ultimately give you companions that will join you as you explore and play through the story. It might not be quite the same as having actual friends with you but at least you'll be able to get new abilities through the in-game people that join you, and get a bit of backstory about them.