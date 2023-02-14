Hogwarts Legacy has already got multiplayer thanks to Skyrim modders

The modding team that brought us Skyrim Together is currently working on a Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer mod.

The team of modders known as 'The Together Team' has shared a video of a prototype of the Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer mod, named HogWarp. The current build of the mod is already available through early access via the group's Patreon page (opens in new tab), which is surprising considering Hogwarts Legacy was only fully released four days ago.

As our friends over at PC Gamer (opens in new tab) reported, The Together Team aims to make Hogwarts Legacy playable with up to eight players, which is sure to result in lots of magical antics around the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Right now though, the mod is still very early days. In an interview with PC Gamer, one of the modders Yamashi said that those who download the mod in its current state "have to expect something very barebones and buggy," as a fully working mod is still "a few months away."

Considering the scope of the team's previous Skyrim Together mod - which was in development for several years - we're sure that this HogWarp mod will be worth the wait. If you aren't familiar, The Together Team previously managed to make the Bethesda RPG fully co-op, meaning players could explore the game, complete quests, and fight enemies alongside their friends.

This probably won't be the only mod on the way for Hogwarts Legacy. Nexus Mods already has a number of mods for the game that range from implementing quality-of-life features to mods that bring more realism to the game. One fan-requested feature for Hogwarts Legacy is the ability to just sit down and enjoy the scenery around the school - surely someone can make a mod to do exactly that?

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.