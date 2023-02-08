How to access the Hogwarts Legacy exclusive PlayStation mission, The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop

You'll be wondering how to access the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive quest if you bought the PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is exclusive to playstation but the game does little to highlight it or point you in the right direction, meaning you could miss it entirely or wander around aimlessly looking for it. Which is a shame as it's easily one of the best missions in the game. So it's odd that it's strangely placed as a mission that's tucked away and only accessible quite a way into the main story.



The mission sees you take ownership of a shop in Hogsmeade, only to find out it's haunted by a particularly mean poltergeist. Cue creepy mannequins and one of the most magic-infused quests of the entire game. Sorry Xbox and PC players.

How to access the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive quest, the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

You won't get access to the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive quest until after you've finished the second trial - Charles Rookwood's Trial.

After this, you can head to Hogsmeade and look out for a mission marker here:

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The mission itself is called "Minding Your Own Business". It starts will speaking to a house elf called Poppy who's sweeping outside an abandoned shop. The mission will lure you in under the guise of running your own Hogsmeade shop, with the option to sell your wares from potions to ingredients.

However, once you've bought the shop from Cassandra Mason for a mere 1,500 coins, you'll be asked to retrieve some items for her from a chest. Thus, chaos ensues.

After the quest, you'll gain your own shop where you can sell your gear and items. According to Avalanche your own shop will offer you "better rates than anywhere else".

You'll also get the pretty badass Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Sets, which you can see below and consists of a hat, coat, and outfit.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

