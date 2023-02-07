Are there Hogwarts Legacy pets that you can catch and play with?

When it comes to Hogwarts Legacy pets, you might be looking forward to acquiring a furry familiar. Unfortunately, you don't get assigned your very own Crookshanks the cat or Trevor the frog, but after completing two specific quests you will learn how to interact with and rescue wild beasts from poachers. You will be nurturing them in your Vivarium, a space that the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement provides for your convenience after you finish the necessary main mission tasks to unlock it. Here is how to rescue and play with creatures in Hogwarts Legacy , even if most of them can't walk around the world with you.

Are there pets in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Yes and no. You don't get a pet in Hogwarts Legacy, but you will unlock the ability to catch and raise your own creatures by keeping them safe from prowling poachers. From puffskeins to kneazles, thestrals to unicorns, you will be able to care for them in the Room of Requirement's Vivarium and even breed them to raise cute babies if you so wish.

How do I catch beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

You will learn to care for creatures after attending your first Beasts class, where you will meet Hufflepuff student Poppy Sweeting. She will introduce you to her puffskein, Gerald, and you will now have access to the creature brush and beast feed in your spell inventory.

Before you go charging out to find creature dens in the wild, you should know that you can't feed and brush wild animals. You will need to complete house elf Deek's side quest entitled The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom in order to learn how to use your nab-sack to safely catch endangered animals, and this quest will only become available once you complete main quest objectives and acquire the Room of Requirement and Beasts Class.

How do I ride a hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

You will get to ride a hippogriff after playing a fair way through both Poppy and Natsai's storylines. Highwing, the hippogriff that Poppy introduces you to after Beasts, comes to rescue you and Natty from a castle crawling with Theophilus Harlow's crones. After you soar away on her back, a short cutscene will play out to round out the mission, and you will have unlocked Highwing as a flying mount.

You can now return to the Room of Requirement, where you will find a special new room for your larger creatures to roam freely. You can visit them anytime to feed and brush them, and you will be able to summon Highwing when you want to ride or fly around the world as an alternative to your Hogwarts Legacy broomstick . She's much cuddlier, after all.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.