How to access Twitch drops for Hogwarts Legacy and get exclusive gear

Although the wizarding world is teeming with collectible gear appearances, the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops reward you for connecting your Twitch and Warner Brothers Games accounts to watch exclusive content. By tuning into the streams for at least 20 minutes, you will unlock unique items that cannot be found elsewhere in Hogwarts Legacy . Here's how to link your accounts and get collecting.

Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ. pic.twitter.com/LzvAmvMmBmFebruary 6, 2023 See more

How to link your Twitch and WB accounts

Before you get started, create an account on Warner Brothers Games (opens in new tab) if you haven't done so already. You'll have to supply your age, email address, and a unique screen name for your account. Once you create your account, link it to your Twitch account (opens in new tab) and be sure to set a reminder for the next Hogwarts Legacy Twitch (opens in new tab) livestream from developer Avalanche Software.

Keep track of your winnings by checking your Twitch Inventory, being sure to click and claim each one of the rewards as they unlock. Next time you load into Hogwarts Legacy, your Gear and appearances should be waiting for you. Just be sure you clear out some space in your Hogwarts Legacy gear slots to accommodate for them, since new items means less space in your inventory.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.