When you can play Hogwarts Legacy early access, release date and more

If you're wondering when the Hogwarts Legacy Early access date is, or when exactly you can play it, then there's a range of dates and times depending on what version and format of the game you've bought.

In total there are four potential release dates that depend on what edition and format of Hogwarts Legacy you've bought. Which means you could be playing anywhere between February and July, so let's take a look at the Hogwarts Legacy Early access date, and all the other release dates you could be getting.

The Hogwarts Legacy Early access date is February 7, 2023.

If you've specifically bought the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition on PS5, Xbox Series X or PC, then you can get early access that starts 72 hours earlier than the first general release. Which means you'll be able to start it on February 7, as opposed to the full release date of February 10, which is the next release date.

However, if you're playing on any other platform, or have the non-deluxe edition there are a range of other release dates and times when you'll be able to access the game.

The normal Hogwarts Legacy release dates that aren't early access are:

PS5/Xbox Series X standard Edition - February 10

PS4/Xbox One - April 4

Nintendo Switch July 25

So if you bought the standard edition of Hogwarts Legacy then that's the next release date on February 10. This can be considered the 'full' release for the game. After that PS4 and Xbox One follows on April 4, and Switch is dragging up the rear with a July 25 release.