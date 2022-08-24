Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition is unveiled, but it'll set you back $300

The Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition has been officially unveiled, although players are balking at a $300 price tag.

Earlier today, Australian retailer EB Games leaked the contents of the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition. Now, developer Avalanche has confirmed the contents, with a Twitter post and an unboxing video. You'll be getting everything included in the game's Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition content, which offers an exclusive Threstral mount, some magical robes, and 72 hours of early access to the game.

On top of that, there's a steelbook (although while console players will receive a physical disk, PC players will only get a digital code (opens in new tab)) and an impressive floating wand that sits atop a magical-looking tome. The whole package will ship in a Collector's Edition box, emblazoned with the game's logo.

Hogwarts awaits. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Collector's Edition tomorrow at 8 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/84Cbp9Ui68August 24, 2022 See more

While Avalanche has now officially outlined the contents of the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition, there's been some confusion about the bundle's price. The original leaked listing said that the edition would cost AUS$500 - around $350 in the US, or a little under £300 in the UK, if you carry out a like-for-like conversion. According to community manager Chandler Wood, however, "that pricing is not correct in USD." That's due to the increased taxes payable on computer hardware and software in Australia, which drive up prices.

That pricing is not correct in USD. You're looking at a conversion of a different region's pricing.August 24, 2022 See more

Shortly after that, Wood confirmed (opens in new tab) GamesRadar+'s reporting on Hogwarts Legacy's pre-orders, which stated that the USD price of the Collector's Edition would be $300. Neither the game's official Twitter account nor the unboxing video have confirmed that price yet - we'll likely find out for sure when pre-orders open - but fans don't seem too impressed by that significant price point. Comments under the YouTube video label the $300 mark "shameful" and "ridiculous," particularly when compared to what was offer in similar editions of games like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West. As one fan put it (opens in new tab), "I'm not about to drop half the price of a PS5 just for some stuff that will ultimately end up gathering dust on my shelf."

