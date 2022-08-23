Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition grants 72 hours early access

Hogwarts Legacy is offering 72 hours early access for those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

As announced earlier today on August 23 at the Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony, Hogwarts Legacy is offering early access for certain players. To get in ahead of the crowd on February 7, 2023, you'll have to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the new game.

That's across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Hogwarts Legacy is set to release three days later in full on February 10, 2023, so early access players will begin playing on the Tuesday of that week, instead of the Friday like everyone purchasing the standard edition of the new game.

Elsewhere in the Digital Deluxe bundle for Hogwarts Legacy, there's a slate of in-game offerings as well for players. For starters, players will get the Thestral Mount, which might raise some questions as to whether the player character has already seen death if they can see this special mount.

There's also the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, which sets up the player character with a new look, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena. We might've actually seen the latter aspect in the new trailer at the Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony, which went big on Dark Arts and Hogwarts students battling back against them.

Finally, there's two special hats: an Onyx Hippogriff Mount, and a Dark Arts Garrison Hat.

