Here's when Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders go live

Hogwarts Legacy is due to launch in February of next year, but you'll be able to pre-order it as early as this week.

Alongside a darkly magical new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, a few details about Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders were revealed. If you're keen to lock down your copy of the game as early as possible, you'll be pleased to know you'll be able to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on Thursday, August 25, starting at 8am PT / 1pm ET / 4pm BST. Technically, you can pre-order the physical version of the base game right now at places like Best Buy (opens in new tab), but the other editions unlock on Thursday.

There are also some pre-order goodies you should know about before choosing with edition to buy. If you pre-order the $80 digital deluxe edition, you'll get access to the Dark Arts Pack, which includes the Thestral mount, the Dark Arts cosmetic set, and the Dark Arts battle arena. Going with this edition will also get you the Onyx Hippogriff mount, the Dark Arts Garrison hat, and most importantly, 72 hours of early access to the game.

Big Hogwarts heads might opt for the Collector's Edition, which costs $289 on PC and last-gen consoles and a clean $300 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. For your money you'll get everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus a physical life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a SteelBook case, and an in-game Kelpie Robe.

