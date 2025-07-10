You can grab the Super Pocket and its Tomb Raider collection for less than a Switch 2 game, and I'd call that a ridiculous retro Prime Day deal

As a huge retro gaming simp, I'll take any opportunity to talk about the Super Pocket I can get. Since discounts in the US are few and far between, I'll normally just spread word of the handheld's physical cartridge abilities and super approachable MSRP, but current Prime Day discounts on the device and a matching Tomb Raider cart means I can finally shout about something deal related.

If you mosey over to Amazon, you'll find the Super Pocket TECHNOS edition for $47.99 thanks to a 15% Prime Day gaming discount. That's enough to win me over on its own since it's a record low, but the site has added a Tomb Raider collection cherry on top by knocking the Evercade version of Lara Croft's PS1 escapade down to just $10.31.

Frankly, I think slashing 51% off what I'd call one of the most desirable Evercade cartridges out there bananas, but I'm not complaining. If you add the two discounted prices together, you're getting one of the best gaming handheld options in the budget ring and a triple threat of Tomb Raider classics for $58.30, which is less than the console normally costs on its own.

Even if you've got no interest in spelunking as one of gaming's greatest icons, grabbing the Super Pocket for under $50 is more than worthwhile. The handheld is a platform in its own right thanks to its Evercade cartridge support giving it access to over 500 capers. But, even if you want some quick and dirty arcade action, you're getting 15 built-in games with the TECHNOS version, including Double Dragon and River City Ransome.

I know for a fact even some of you who already own another Super Pocket flavor, or have already pre-ordered the new Neo Geo and Data East versions, will also be eyeing up the TECHNOS model. As someone who keeps hold of the best retro consoles and picks new systems up at any opportunity, I get the burning desire to have every colorway lined up pretty on a shelf.

That said, if you do already have a Super Pocket, you'll be aware that there are a few inherent drawbacks. None of them are a deal breaker, but this handheld is designed solely to run baked-in emulators on the handheld and its cartridges, meaning running your own ROMs is out the window. If you have your own backed up library, you'll want to probably look into something like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus since it's also Game Boy shaped and sitting at $59.99.

Some other pitfalls include no video out and shoulder buttons that are harder to press due to the vertical layout. However, those are genuinely the only gripes I have with the Super Pocket, especially since its extremely affordable even at full price. It's a physical gaming champion too that's doing more to keep actual boxes on store shelves more than any of the big dogs in the industry, and it even uses its platform to dish out newer indie games.

If Amazon wants to catch me off guard with an even better deal, I'm all ears. Until that happens, I'm willing to crown the Super Pocket this year's Prime Day retro console winner, and now is absolutely the time to grab this handheld if it's on your wishlist.

