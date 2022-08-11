Where to pre-order Splatoon 3 - and get the best free gifts

Splatoon 3 pre-orders are alive and well, with free gifts, speedy delivery, and even the odd saving up for grabs (if you're in the UK). If you're raring to get to the Splatlands it's well worth exploring all your options before putting your name down for an early order.

We've scoured the initial listings for the best freebies and delivery schedules available, rounding up all the best retailers to check out first. To get straight to it, though, Inklings and Octolings in the US should be checking out Walmart's (opens in new tab) free Inkling Squid plush promotion. It's the best value offer on the web right now - Best Buy (opens in new tab) coming in second with a free key chain (worth $9.99).

UK splatters have a tougher time ahead of them, there are far more options for pre-order bonuses across the pond with different retailers offering various pins, bags, keyrings, and delivery times as well. While some stores are cutting the £49.99 RRP in the competition, we've found that shipping costs often make up the difference, so we'd recommend heading to either Amazon (opens in new tab) or Nintendo (opens in new tab). The former is offering a £5 discount with a free pin badge (but may arrive a little later depending on delivery to your location), whereas the latter is offering both a badge and gym bag with launch day shipping.

US: Pre-order Splatoon 3 + Inkling Squid Plush | $59.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

UK: Pre-order Splatoon 3 + Key Chain and Gym Bag | £49.99 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)

Splatoon 3 will launch on September 9, so there's still plenty of time to get your name down. You'll find more Splatoon 3 pre-order options just below. Stay in touch, we'll be keeping this page stocked with all the latest retailer listings and offers. If you're after something to tide you over until the big day, though, take a look at all the latest cheap Nintendo Switch games currently on sale.

Splatoon 3 pre-orders in the US

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | Neon Inkling Squid Plush | $59.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

You can choose from three different Neon Inkling Squid plush colorways included for free when you pre-order at Walmart. Whether you're after blue, green, pink, or purple, these stuffed characters will arrive with your game by release day (depending on your location).



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | Keychain | $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Splatoon 3 pre-orders are packing a free keychain worth $9.99. Not only that, but release day shipping is available, and you can even pick it up in-store at launch if you're really getting itchy feet.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after tried and tested shipping, Amazon's pre-orders have also gone live. You can also select Release Day delivery to make sure you get your copy right on September 9.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 (Digital) | 2 x My Nintendo Gold Points | $59.99 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)

Nintendo is sweetening its own deal by throwing in 2 x My Nintendo Gold Points when you pre-order the digital edition of Splatoon 3 right now. This offer will last up until September 30, earning you cash off your next eShop purchase.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | $59.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Of course, GameStop is also offering Splatoon 3 pre-orders - perfect if you're already a PowerUp Rewards Member and want to rack up some points.



Splatoon 3 pre-orders in the UK

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | Squid Pin Badge | £49.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 - Amazon is packing a free squid pin badge with its pre-orders, and shaving £5 off the RRP. That's a solid offer - perfect for Prime members after speedy shipping. We're currently seeing a one-day difference between launch and delivery, however.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | Squid Pin Badge | Gym Bag | £49.99 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)

If you want that pin badge goodness and more, Nintendo's official pre-order bundle also includes a drawstring gym bag. The hectic array of characters and splats is included in the price of the game here, and Nintendo also guarantees release day delivery on physical items ordered up to three days before launch.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | Octopus Keyring | £49.99 £39.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - ShopTo has the best Splatoon 3 pre-order deal in the UK right now, with a free Octopus Keyring and £10 off the RRP. That's 20% off the game before it's even released. There is a caveat here, though - delivery options don't extend to shipping in time for launch day - the closest option you'll find is a £5.99, 24-hour tracked delivery with DPD. This is one for those after the merch, but who aren't fussed about playing straight away.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | Iron on Patch | £49.99 £41.85 at Base.com (opens in new tab)

Save £8 - Base.com is including a free iron-on patch with its pre-orders, but this is a roll of the dice. Not only do we not have any images of the free patch, but shipping times (while free) aren't disclosed during checkout.



(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3 | Squid and Octopus Keyrings | £49.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

Game's pre-order bonus includes both a squid and octopus keyring alongside the full physical Splatoon 3 game. Pre-order delivery costs £4.99, though in our experience has generally hit release dates well. Also available at The Game Collection (opens in new tab)



What is the Splatoon 3 release date? Splatoon 3 will launch on September 9 in all supported regions, at a price of $59.99 / £49.99.

Is there a Splatoon 3 demo? There will be a Splatoon 3 demo available for free on the Nintendo eShop from August 18, giving players a chance to find their trigger finger before the main game launches. However, if you're after something a little more competitive, Nintendo also recently announced the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo, a global event pitting Inklings and Octolings against one another on August 27.

What's new in Splatoon 3? Splatoon 3 builds on the original successful splatting formula with brand new game modes and features and refinements of those offered by previous games. We've seen new Turf War battle stages, moves, and weapons so far, as well as a new campaign mode titled "Return of the Mammalians". Players will take on the role of Agent 3 in this new adventure.

