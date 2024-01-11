Mario Kart's Moo Moo Meadows has taken over Twitter, and I love it

I'm not sure why but Mario Kart's Moo Moo Meadows has become the latest meme to circulate on Twitter - but I can't get enough of it.

If you've been scrolling through Twitter recently and noticed a lot of screenshots of Mario Kart Wii's version of the Moo Moo Meadows course (more specifically, its thumbnail) you're not alone. It's hard to figure out how or why this happened, but a pattern of Nintendo fans editing the thumbnail and giving the course both wholesome and completely cursed alternative versions has started.

I think it began after Twitter user @ BuzzPrincess1 shared their original creation, which makes the usually quaint and pleasant Moo Moo Meadows look a lot more sinister. "Drew like a dark, f***** up version of Wii Moo Moo Meadows haha" the tweet reads. This inspired several other people to do the same thing in their own way.

Drew like a cute, kitty version of Wii MidMid Mehdows haha. Just a glimpse into my adorable reality. A full stare into my delightful perspective would make most weep tears of joy lmao https://t.co/p9ESlUBKEv pic.twitter.com/TnFHfOo7bwJanuary 10, 2024 See more

Following this, we've had "a dull, nondescript version" of Moo Moo Meadows called Mid Mid Mehdows , followed by "a cute, kitty version" called Mew Mew Meowdows, a "cheery, peppy version" called Mood Mood Wowows . There's also a "funky, amped up version" called Boom Boom Discows (my favorite so far), and a "furious, enraged version" called Mad Mad Maldows , and several more.

Drew like a funky, amped up version of Wii Mood Mood wowows haha. Just a glimpse into my musicality. A full stare into my rhythmic perspective would make most simply boogie lmao https://t.co/GIEYczUXTv pic.twitter.com/5WgVgLxmI0January 10, 2024 See more

Some fans have taken things even further and changed a lot more than just the mood of Moo Moo Meadows. One user, for example, has created an "Australian, apocalyptic version" of the course, called Mad Mad Maxdows which is obviously a reference to Mad Max - the cow in the image is even wearing the iconic mask.

Someone else even took the cow out of the equation completely, creating just Meadows , along with the caption: "It was all a dream." There's also just Ow which features the very same cow with a few band aids on its face, poor thing.

Drew like a australian, apocalyptic version of Wii Moo Moo Meadows haha. Just a glimpse into my furious reality. A full stare into my immortan perspective would make most simply go mad lmao https://t.co/1BWRNw1if8 pic.twitter.com/8cySuiTX3ZJanuary 11, 2024 See more

The meme has even traveled far enough for one Twitter user to create a Moo Moo Meadows Cinematic Universe alignment chart, which gives you an idea of the kind of edits fans have made so far. Honestly, I'm kind of disappointed that some of these can't be found in Mario Kart Wii.

workshopped the moo moo meadows cinematic universe alignment chart pic.twitter.com/mPJ0fYnMBpJanuary 10, 2024 See more