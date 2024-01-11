Mario Kart's Moo Moo Meadows has taken over Twitter, and I love it

By Hope Bellingham
published

Moo Moo Meadows has had a makeover

Moo Moo Meadows Mario Kart 8
(Image credit: Nintendo)

I'm not sure why but Mario Kart's Moo Moo Meadows has become the latest meme to circulate on Twitter - but I can't get enough of it. 

If you've been scrolling through Twitter recently and noticed a lot of screenshots of Mario Kart Wii's version of the Moo Moo Meadows course (more specifically, its thumbnail) you're not alone. It's hard to figure out how or why this happened, but a pattern of Nintendo fans editing the thumbnail and giving the course both wholesome and completely cursed alternative versions has started. 

I think it began after Twitter user @BuzzPrincess1 shared their original creation, which makes the usually quaint and pleasant Moo Moo Meadows look a lot more sinister. "Drew like a dark, f***** up version of Wii Moo Moo Meadows haha" the tweet reads. This inspired several other people to do the same thing in their own way. 

Following this, we've had "a dull, nondescript version" of Moo Moo Meadows called Mid Mid Mehdows, followed by "a cute, kitty version" called Mew Mew Meowdows, a "cheery, peppy version" called Mood Mood Wowows.  There's also a "funky, amped up version" called Boom Boom Discows (my favorite so far), and a "furious, enraged version" called Mad Mad Maldows, and several more. 

Some fans have taken things even further and changed a lot more than just the mood of Moo Moo Meadows. One user, for example, has created an "Australian, apocalyptic version" of the course, called Mad Mad Maxdows which is obviously a reference to Mad Max - the cow in the image is even wearing the iconic mask. 

Someone else even took the cow out of the equation completely, creating just Meadows, along with the caption: "It was all a dream." There's also just Ow which features the very same cow with a few band aids on its face, poor thing.

The meme has even traveled far enough for one Twitter user to create a Moo Moo Meadows Cinematic Universe alignment chart, which gives you an idea of the kind of edits fans have made so far. Honestly, I'm kind of disappointed that some of these can't be found in Mario Kart Wii. 

