Best Mario Kart world setup to win at any cc

With 40 Karts and 50 unique characters to pick from, there are countless combinations to decipher when it comes to the best Mario Kart world set up. After comparing the stats and trying out the combinations for ourselves, we’ve found the top 5 best Mario Kart world character and kart combos whether you’re hoping to jump into a grand prix or running time trials.

1. Baby Peach and Baby Blooper

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Stats:

Speed: 1.2

Acceleration: 3.2

Weight: 0.8

Handling: 2.8

When playing online or in a standard Grand Prix, you want to prioritize acceleration over speed to allow yourself to recover from an item hit as quickly as possible. Considering there are now 23 other racers who can bombard you with items rather than just 11, this Baby Peach and Baby Blooper combo gives you the highest acceleration possible so you can get going again when you slip on a banana peel.

2. Bowser and Charging Truck

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Stats:

Speed: 3.2

Acceleration: 0.8

Weight: 3

Handling: 1

Pairing Bowser with the Charging Truck gives you the fastest possible combination in the game in terms of speed making this a great option for Time Trials where you don’t have to worry about items. You can also opt for the Reel Racer, Junkyard Hog, and Stellar Sled for the same speed, too, with other stats slightly adjusted, so feel free to choose what suits you best. The downside of this combination is that you have lower acceleration, meaning it’ll take you longer to speed back up if you’re constantly being shafted by items.

3. Rosalina and Stellar Sled

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Stats:

Speed: 3

Acceleration: 1

Weight: 2.6

Handling: 1.4

Another high-speed option is Rosalina and Stellar Sled, where you can achieve extremely high speeds and still maintain some level of acceleration and handling. For those who are looking for a fast combination but want that slight handling edge when compared to Bowser and Charging Truck, then this is the best Mario Kart World setup.

NB - You will have to unlock Rosalina by playing through the Star Cup Grand Prix, and the Stellar Sled through collecting coins.

Our full guides on how to unlock Mario Kart World characters and how to unlock Mario Kart World karts are here for more info.

4. Bowser and Baby Blooper

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Stats:

Speed: 2.4

Acceleration: 1.8

Weight: 2.2

Handling: 1.6

Using the Baby Blooper, which provides you with great acceleration and speed, paired with a heavyweight character like Bowser, ensures you have a good balance between all of the stats you need. This allows you to speed up but still have good control of the Kart for drifting and swerving items. If you do inevitably get hit by a red shell or ten, you have a good acceleration level to build speed back up. Both this Kart and character are available right from the get-go too, so you don’t have to worry about unlocking them.

5. Dry Bones and Roadster Royale

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Stats:

Speed: 1.6

Acceleration: 2.6

Weight: 1.4

Handling: 2.4

This combination, similar to Bowser and Baby Blooper, gives you a good spread of stats, perfect for those who are just starting out. The higher acceleration is good to get back on your feet (or wheels in this case) after being hit by a red shell and the increasing handling allows you to tackle those tight corners and funky new Mario Kart world tracks with ease.

NB While Dry-Bones is available from the start, you will have to unlock the Roadster Royale via coin collection.