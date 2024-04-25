Manor Lords release time – the countdown to Steam's most anticipated city builder is on

With the Manor Lords release time barely 24 hours away, the countdown to the hugely anticipated city builder is now well and truly on.

The medieval strategy game features city building for grappling with economic and social simulations and large-scale tactical battles for adding even more land to your collection. The life of a medieval lord is truly a busy one.

Over the past year or so, the medieval city builder has steadily gained hype through word of mouth. A demo has been available to play through several Steam Next Fest outings, and when last we checked, it was on 3 million wishlists. We're quite fond of it too, writing in a Manor Lords preview that it "blew" our tiny minds.

"For such a detailed city builder-slash-RTS, Manor Lords never feels bloated," we said. "It's early days yet for Slavic Magic, but much like my toilsome blacksmiths hard at work on the armory, I'm sensing another victory is close at hand for the tactical medieval city builder that everyone is talking about."

If that all sounds good to you, the better news is that Manor Lords is about to enter Steam Early Access, so you can give it a proper play soon. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Manor Lords release time and when the city builder unlocks in your timezone.

(Image credit: Slavic Magic)

Manor Lords release time

6am PT

9am ET

2pm BST

3pm CEST

So it usually goes with Steam, we're getting a consistent release time across the board on April 26. That likely benefits those in the UK and Europe over the US if you have time off, but at least everyone gets in at the same time.

Manor Lords countdown

Before it can even launch, Steam's most-anticipated city-builder is forced to patch an economy-busting 'exploit' by hard-nerfing sheep.