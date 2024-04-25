Ubisoft hints at the future of Assassin's Creed's Basim but says "no post-launch content is planned for Mirage"

Ubisoft says it has plans for Assassin's Creed protagonist Basim but "no post-launch content is planned for Mirage."

As spotted by Gamespot , two of Assassin's Creed Mirage's developers - narrative director Stephane Boudon and art director Jean-Luc Sala - took part in a Reddit AMA and gave fans of protagonist Basim a glimmer of hope. When asked if the team ever considered developing DLC or storyline content for Mirage based on the community's positive reception, Boudon said: "Mirage [has been designed] as a standalone experience without any [DLC planned]."

The developer continues: "However, we have ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim, surely. But as of today, no post-launch content is planned for Mirage." Boudon's response is vague, but it does suggest that Ubisoft might not be completely done with Basim's story - just Assassin's Creed Mirage .

There are plenty of other Assassin's Creed games in development, so it's always possible that Basim could appear in one of them. Not only have we got Assassin's Creed Hexe on the way, but also smaller projects like the upcoming mobile game Assassin's Creed Jade, which had a closed beta test last year, and Assassin's Creed Red, which is set in Japan and planned to launch sometime in 2025. The timelines around those games don't necessarily match up with Basim, but stranger things than a bit of temporal jumping have happened to the series in the past.

Elsewhere in the AMA, one user asked the team if they'd be interested in developing "old-school" Assassin's Creed games, to which Boudon said: "We work in the dark to serve the light," along with a winking emoji. It doesn't give us much to work with but at least we know that the studio is aware of the demand.

