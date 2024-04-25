I use this cheap dongle to play Nintendo Switch on my iPad - and it’s just hit a record low price
Play Switch on any screen - for just $39.99
I’m a sucker for Nintendo Switch accessories that make it easier to play on the go. After all, the hybrid device is designed to be versatile - and there’s no shortage of adapters, docks, and cables to connect the system to a big screen. Every now and then, I find myself yearning for something larger than the handheld’s own display but without a TV at my disposal - that’s when I grab the Genki ShadowCast.
At $49.99, this was already a well-priced piece of kit. You’re essentially buying a capture card but, with the help of Genki’s software, it allows you to play Nintendo Switch on pretty much anything with a USB-C port - from laptops to iPads. Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch deals have the tiny plug-in available for just $39.99 (with a $10 coupon), dropping the device down to its lowest ever price.
We have seen those numbers hit $39.99 before, but that was way back on Prime Day last year. Since then, sales have only ever dipped the ShadowCast to $44.99 at best. Considering this is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories I currently have in my arsenal, today’s price is a massive win.
Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The Genki ShadowCast is at its lowest price yet at Amazon, a $39.99 record we’ve only previously seen over Prime Day last year. General sales only ever have this model at $44.99, but be sure to check the coupon on the page for the full discount.
Buy it if:
✅ You regularly take your Switch travelling
✅ You also have the Genki Covert Dock
✅ You don’t have access to a TV all the time
Don't buy it if:
❌ You only want to play in handheld
❌ You don’t want to bring a separate dock
Price Check: GenkiThings: $49.99 | Walmart: OOS
Should you buy the Genki ShadowCast 2?
I would absolutely recommend the ShadowCast 2 to anyone who regularly travels with their handheld. Pair it up with the Genki Covert Dock Mini (available for $44.99 at Amazon) and you’ve got an on-the-go docking powerhouse. If you don’t want to spring for the additional adapter, you can always bring your original dock with you and the ShadowCast 2 will work just the same, but that can get fairly cumbersome.
You’re also getting a solid picture and low latency connection here. While the original Genki ShadowCast tapped out at 1080p / 30fps, the new model runs up to 60fps with a far less compressed image, and none of the latency I noticed creeping into my testing of the older device.
Of course, the ShadowCast was originally designed as a budget capture card - and it does fairly well in this role as well. No, you’re not going to get the same quality as you would with a high-end Elgato or AverMedia option - but for $39.99 you’re not going to get better value than this. If you’re just starting out and finding your feet in the world of streaming this is a low-budget first step before moving up to some bigger purchases.
If you’re after more kit you’ll find all the best Nintendo Switch cases and best Nintendo Switch chargers right here on GamesRadar+. Or, take a look at the best Nintendo Switch controllers for an extra pair of buttons.
