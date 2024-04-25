I use this cheap dongle to play Nintendo Switch on my iPad - and it’s just hit a record low price

I’m a sucker for Nintendo Switch accessories that make it easier to play on the go. After all, the hybrid device is designed to be versatile - and there’s no shortage of adapters, docks, and cables to connect the system to a big screen. Every now and then, I find myself yearning for something larger than the handheld’s own display but without a TV at my disposal - that’s when I grab the Genki ShadowCast.

At $49.99, this was already a well-priced piece of kit. You’re essentially buying a capture card but, with the help of Genki’s software, it allows you to play Nintendo Switch on pretty much anything with a USB-C port - from laptops to iPads. Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch deals have the tiny plug-in available for just $39.99 (with a $10 coupon) , dropping the device down to its lowest ever price.

We have seen those numbers hit $39.99 before, but that was way back on Prime Day last year. Since then, sales have only ever dipped the ShadowCast to $44.99 at best. Considering this is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories I currently have in my arsenal, today’s price is a massive win.

Save $10 - The Genki ShadowCast is at its lowest price yet at Amazon, a $39.99 record we’ve only previously seen over Prime Day last year. General sales only ever have this model at $44.99, but be sure to check the coupon on the page for the full discount. Buy it if:

✅ You regularly take your Switch travelling

✅ You also have the Genki Covert Dock

✅ You don’t have access to a TV all the time Don't buy it if:

❌ You only want to play in handheld

❌ You don’t want to bring a separate dock



Should you buy the Genki ShadowCast 2?

I would absolutely recommend the ShadowCast 2 to anyone who regularly travels with their handheld. Pair it up with the Genki Covert Dock Mini (available for $44.99 at Amazon ) and you’ve got an on-the-go docking powerhouse. If you don’t want to spring for the additional adapter, you can always bring your original dock with you and the ShadowCast 2 will work just the same, but that can get fairly cumbersome.

You’re also getting a solid picture and low latency connection here. While the original Genki ShadowCast tapped out at 1080p / 30fps, the new model runs up to 60fps with a far less compressed image, and none of the latency I noticed creeping into my testing of the older device.

Of course, the ShadowCast was originally designed as a budget capture card - and it does fairly well in this role as well. No, you’re not going to get the same quality as you would with a high-end Elgato or AverMedia option - but for $39.99 you’re not going to get better value than this. If you’re just starting out and finding your feet in the world of streaming this is a low-budget first step before moving up to some bigger purchases.