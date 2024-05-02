I use Razer’s in-ear gaming monitors every day, and they’re now cheaper than ever

If you had told me a year ago I’d soon be using earbuds for all my gaming and streaming, I’d have told you to get lost. Earbuds have always been my second choice for gaming, mainly because their smaller size usually can’t stand up to the power and features you get with an over-ear headset.

But then Razer approached us about a new set of in-ear monitors it was releasing - yes, the type you see rockstars wearing on stage - but designed for streaming and gaming. Nine months later, I still use them every single day, and can’t imagine gaming on my PC without them. Thanks to Amazon’s ongoing gaming sale, these excellent little buds are down to their cheapest-ever price. Despite a listed price of $129.99, they’re down to just $99.99.

The Razer Moray In-Ear Monitors are better at intricately balancing multiple audio sources than any gaming headset or wireless earbuds I’ve used, so I can’t recommend them strongly enough. Admittedly, they are a bit quirky. They narrowly missed out on a perfect score when I reviewed them because of a few reservations I had. Still, they’re up there with the best gear for streaming money can buy, so they’re just too darn good not to recommend at this price.

Razer Moray in-Ear Monitors | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - With THX-certified sound, and an ergonomic shape to sit in your ears all day, you’re getting a total steal by making the most of this offer at Amazon. We’ve seen this drop down to ~$107, but this is the first time we’ve seen it dip below $100. For a product this good in less than a year after release, that’s a great deal. Buy it if: ✅ You have lots of audio sources to balance

✅ You play for longer sessions

✅ You want ludicrous audio quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t want the hassle of cleaning them

❌ Your ear shape doesn’t agree with most earbuds

❌ A you need a headset with a microphone Price Check: Razer: $129.99

Should you buy the Razer Moray in-Ear Monitors?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

So, what about the Razer Moray makes it the perfect audio solution for streamers and gamers prone to long sessions? For starters, these things have a Hybrid Dual-driver design, meaning they pack more punch than earbuds typically do. One driver specifically for bassy tones helps them live up to the best gaming headsets, but an additional armature one for accuracy in treble frequencies helps them with more subtle noises too. The Morays feature an ergonomic shape that’s designed to compliment the human ear and sit comfortably in your lugs for long periods of time. There are plenty of live streams and long sessions where I’ve forgotten they’re even in there - gaming sounds just feel so natural.

For that reason, this set of monitors doesn’t have active noise canceling, but that’s because passive noise-canceling is all it needs. The buds sit so deep in your ears that all other sound is blocked out anyway, and that’s by design. I love the memory loop cabling too, because although it seems confusing at first glance, it ensures cables aren’t pulling the things out of your ears.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Even if the shape of the buds doesn’t suit your individual ears, the tiny pouch the Razer Moray comes with has multiple different ear tips. I’ve stuck to the foam ones since I find they provide the most secure fit, but there are slightly less invasive (and easier to clean) silicone ones too.

I love the Razer Moray earbuds mainly because I use the RodeCaster Duo to balance loads of audio sources at a time when I’m on stream, or just want some background music between levels. These two devices working together make that easy, but even outside of a live scenario, they sound as good as any gaming headset I’ve ever used - if not better. I play a lot of Hunt: Showdown too, so I’m as audio-focused as gamers probably get.

The Moray in-Ear monitors connect via 3.5mm headphone jack to a PC or controller, but don’t have a microphone built-in. This may be a shame for some people, so if you’re looking for an all-in-one set of gaming earbuds, try the widget below.

Need something more specific to your platform? Check out the best PS5 headset, the best Xbox Series X headset, and the best Nintendo Switch headset.