Ultra-violent Daredevil: Born Again trailer reveals first look at new Punisher logo

A new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again has arrived ahead of the show's March premiere – and it gives us our first look at the brand new Punisher logo.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Matt Murdock break some faces with his chilling words to Wilson Fisk about retribution from the first trailer playing over top. For a split second, we get a glimpse at the new Punisher logo – which is a grittier rendition, showing only half of the skull.

New TV spot for #DaredevilBornAgain has been released. First two episodes streaming March 4 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/QYqYe2xkahFebruary 14, 2025

The upcoming series serves as an unofficial fourth season to Netflix's pre-MCU Daredevil series, which saw Jon Bernthal kick some ass as Frank Castle aka the Punisher. In the first trailer, we see Frank come at Matt with an axe, and even though Matt ever so politely asks him to put it down... he doesn't.

Also returning to the new series are Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll), as well as Wilson Bethel's Bullseye – who may or may not have had his spine replaced with adamantium in the Netflix series. Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is of course the big bad of this series, after Disney Plus's Echo teased his run for Mayor of New York City.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere March 4, 2025 with a nine-episode first season, with the remaining nine being saved for a season 2.