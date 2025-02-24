Charlie Cox would rather Daredevil join the Avengers than return to the Defenders – but it's a difficult choice

Daredevil may be best known for his small-screen team-ups with the Defenders, but Charlie Cox would rather the Man Without Fear joined the Avengers if he could only pick one.

When ComicBook asked the actor whether he would rather Daredevil was a part of the Avengers or the Defenders going forward, he joked that the choice puts him between "a rock and a hard place."

He continued, "Over the course of these years, I’ve become a big fan of this character. One of the things I’m acutely aware of is there are some really cool team-ups, and Daredevil plays a really interesting, pivotal role in some of the Avengers comics. For the sake of the character, I think that would be a wonderful moment… An homage to so much history."

Along with Cox's Daredevil, the Defenders also includes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). Each member of their group had their own Netflix show in the mid-2010s, which culminated in the team-up show The Defenders in 2017.

As for the Avengers, their line-up is still a little up in the air as we wait for Avengers: Doomsday to arrive on our screens next year – although we can expect appearances from the Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four. "I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that," Cox recently told British GQ.

"For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade."

First up, though, Cox stars in Daredevil: Born Again, which debuts on March 4 on Disney Plus. For more, get up to speed with the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.