Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming

One of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming projects Blade has lost its director. The studio confirmed that the reboot of Wesley Snipes’ vampire hunter movie will no longer have Bassam Tariq at the helm.

"Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film," Marvel told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is."

According to the publication, the news comes just over a month before filming was due to start on the movie. Blade has a planned production date set for November 2022 in Atlanta, ahead of its current release date of November 3, 2023. There’s no confirmation yet about whether production timelines are impacted by the news.

"It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel," Tariq continued in his own statement. "We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film."

Blade was first announced at Marvel’s 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel when Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali was introduced as the lead. Since then, the cast list has broadened to include Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo, and Milan Ray. There’s also the persistent rumor Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington may be joining the cast after Ali’s cameo in the Eternals post-credits scene.

Plot details are light on the planned direction for the Daywalker, but we do know the film forms part of Marvel Phase 5. For more on that and the Multiverse Saga, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on their way.