Mia Goth joins cast of Marvel's Blade in mystery role

She's a star… of a Marvel movie. Mia Goth has joined the cast of Blade, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports, the upcoming superhero flick that will see the titular vampire hunter join the MCU.

Mahershala Ali will play the title role, and Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Yann Demange is in the director's chair, while Michael Starrbury is on writing duties. Plot details are still being kept tightly under wraps, and we still don't even know what Ali's iteration of the character will look like – his voice can be heard in the post-credits scene of Eternals, but his solo outing is set to be his character's on-screen debut in the MCU.

A Blade movie, starring Wesley Snipes in the titular role, was released in 1998 and was an R-rated blood-and-guts fest – a far cry from the family-friendly output of the MCU. Guillermo del Toro directed the 2002 sequel and the final installment came out in 2004. Blade first appeared in the Marvel comics as a supporting character in 1973.

Goth has been taking the horror world by storm with roles in Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool, as well as Ti West's slasher movies X and Pearl. A third movie in the series, MaXXXine, is also in the works.

Blade is set to hit the big screen on September 6, 2024, to round out Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, make sure you're up to speed with everything on the way in the MCU with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.