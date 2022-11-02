Black Panther producer gives update on Wakanda Disney Plus series

Black Panther producer Nate Moore has provided an update on the upcoming Wakanda spin-off series – and it looks like we've got a lot longer to wait before the TV show arrives on Disney Plus.

"Because of the amount of time and attention that went into [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever], and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be," Moore explained to Collider (opens in new tab). "But there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it."

Reports have previously signaled that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has a spin-off series in the works at Disney Plus telling stories from Wakanda, while other reports have suggested that a series telling the origin story of Dora Milaje leader Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, is on the table too. Whether these series are separate projects or one and the same hasn't been officially confirmed by Marvel yet, though.

However, Moore revealed that filming is almost finished on Ironheart, a series about genius inventor Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who also appears in Black Panther 2. "I think they might be on their second to last day, if I'm not mistaken," he said.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11, while Ironheart is set to be released on Disney Plus sometime in late 2023. While we wait, make sure you're up to date on the MCU with our recap of Marvel Phase 4 and our guide to what's to come in Marvel Phase 5.