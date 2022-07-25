Armor Wars writer addresses cancelation speculation after Marvel SDCC no-show

Marvel announced several new movies and shows at San Diego Comic-Con, but there was one notable absence.

Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle’s War Machine, wasn’t included in either the Phase 5 or Phase 6 slate by Kevin Feige during the Hall H presentation.

Head writer Yassir Lester has eased fears (H/T Discussing Film (opens in new tab)) that the Disney Plus series had been canceled by posting on Instagram, "I promise it is still coming out."

Armor Wars is set to deal with War Machine facing "what happens when Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands." The character is next set to appear in Secret Invasion, which has now been tied to a Spring 2023 release window on Disney Plus.

One possible destination for the Rhodey spin-off could be D23. Marvel Studios is set to take the stage at Disney’s convention on September 10. Other notable no-shows, including Deadpool 3, could also be unveiled at the event.

In fairness, Marvel did announce a lot. In case you missed it, there are now two new Avengers movies (The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars) in the works. An 18-episode Daredevil series is on the way in 2024, while Sam Wilson’s first Captain America movie now has an intriguing new title.

Beyond that, there’s a Fantastic Four release date to look forward to on November 8 2024, plus we have first footage description from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion after they were exclusively revealed during the event. It’s all set to be wrapped up in what Feige describes as ‘The Multiverse Saga.’

