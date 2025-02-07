Marvel’s Armor Wars gets a confusing update, suggesting it might not be happening any time soon: "It doesn't mean we’ll never make it"

Bad news Marvel fans, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer for the upcoming movie Armor Wars as MCU producer Nate Moore has given a confusing update on the project.

"You know, that’s not my project, to be honest. But, I do know, as Marvel [Studios] continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we’re making is awesome. So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner,” said Moore in an interview with Collider.

It sounds like Armor Wars may be one of those projects the studio has slowed down on, but this doesn't mean the movie has been scrapped. "It doesn't mean we'll never make it,” added Moore. “But it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality."

Armor Wars, starring Iron Man's Don Cheadle, was originally announced as a TV show but changed to a movie back in 2022. The film is said to pick up after Secret Invasion, following Cheadle's War Machine and "what happens when Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands." The project was officially re-announced at D23 with Cheadle in attendance, but news of the project has been pretty thin on the ground since.

As for Moore, the producer is fresh off of working on the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World, and was set to serve as producer on Ryan Coolgler’s Black Panther 3. However, in December 2024, Moore stated he was leaving Marvel after 14 years, which may be why Armor Wars is "not my project" anymore as the producer told Collider.

Armor Wars does not yet have an official release date.