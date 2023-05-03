Guardians of the Galaxy 3 may have only just arrived in UK cinemas, but we're already looking ahead to a potential Guardians of the Galaxy 4. We've taken a deep dive into the chances of a fourquel, as well as if one of the Guardians could potentially get a solo movie.

The film revolves around a high stakes mission to save Rocket Raccoon's life, which pits the Guardians against the sinister High Evolutionary. The core cast all return for one last ride, but will we ever see them again?

A warning that the following will contain major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Director James Gunn has been very clear that this is the last we'll see of this line-up of Guardians. The key sticking point there, though, is this line-up. The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 mid-credits scene introduces a whole new team of Guardians, consisting of Rocket Racoon, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo the Spacedog, Adam Warlock, and Phyla-Vell (one of the children rescued from the High Evolutionary).

That means there could be plenty more cosmic adventures on the cards for the new team, though nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet. The movie does end with a tease that more is on the way, though – for Star-Lord.

Will there be a Star-Lord movie?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scenes, the movie's ending text promises that "the legendary Star-Lord will return." Chris Pratt's Peter Quill ends Guardians 3 back on Earth with his grandad, so his future as a hero is unclear.

No solo movie has been announced just yet, though it's possible that Star-Lord will return in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James," Pratt told GamesRadar+ of his Marvel future. "He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously I would never have this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it's his imagination on screen. So to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"

For now, it seems we'll just have to wait and see when we'll next see the legendary Star-Lord in action. We also spoke to Pratt about how dark the new movie is , while his co-stars Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji told us all about their villains .

