There are plenty of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Easter eggs woven into James Gunn’s MCU swansong. On the first watch, you’ll have likely been distracted by the emotional journey the team goes on in the Marvel Phase 5 movie. And, given Rocket is in danger, you’d definitely be forgiven for your attention being elsewhere. Luckily for you, that’s where we come in.

We’ve scoured every frame of the final movie in the trilogy to spot some of the best Marvel references that Gunn and his team snuck in. There’s plenty to cover too, from a nod to a classic movie to some fantastic cameos. So if you’re looking for all of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Easter eggs, then you’re in the right place.

Before we go any further though, beware that we’ll be getting into big spoiler territory for the movie below. If you’ve not seen it yet, head to your local cinema right now – and bookmark this page for later!

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Easter eggs

Knowhere's bar

The movie begins on Knowhere as all of the Guardians of the Galaxy adjust to life after the Holiday Special. Some are dealing better than others, with Peter Quill frequenting the bar to deal with losing the Gamora he knew and loved. However, if you look at the bar’s sign, you’ll notice that it actually looks very familiar. It’s got the Guardians of the Galaxy title written on it.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

Adam Warlock’s entry into the MCU also had a bit of a familiar feel about it too. On the orders of the High Evolutionary, he flies into Knowhere on the hunt for Rocket, giving us our first glimpse of him in live-action. However, when he’s first seen flying through the sky, he looks a little bit like Superman… Given writer and director Gunn’s next project at DC is Superman: Legacy, it feels like it might be a deliberate nod.

Colorful suits

When the team heads to the Orgoscope to try and find Rocket’s kill-switch code, they have to head into space. To protect them, they wear some fun colorful suits, which many thought was referencing Among Us when the first pictures landed. While Gunn shot that theory down, he clarified what his actual reference point was for the movie: Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Sharing the insight on Twitter, it’s clear to see the similarities between the Marvel movie’s costumes and those used in the classic movie.

Cameos

Some big names have Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameos. Nathan Fillion appears as Master Karja, a guard at the Orgoscope (that's the pretty gross planet made out of organic material). Fillion also appeared in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and was in a deleted scene from the sequel.

Another familiar face is one Jennifer Holland, who plays a worker at the Orgoscope. She is Emilia Harcourt in the DCU and stars in James Gunn's Peacemaker. Holland is also Gunn's real life partner – the duo have been married since 2022.

You also might have spotted Howard the Duck sitting at a table playing cards. He's once again voiced by Seth Green, who also played the character in What If…? and the previous Guardians movies.

Sylvester Stallone also returns as his Ravager character Stakar Ogord, while Michael Rooker is back very briefly as Yondu.

Kevin Bacon

In the second Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scene, Peter Quill and his grandfather Jason sit at the breakfast table together bonding over cereal – and complaining about a neighbour whose lawn Peter mows. But, look closely at Jason's newspaper, and you'll spot a reference to Kevin Bacon being abducted by aliens. In the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis and Drax kidnapped Bacon and took him to Knowhere to try and lift Peter's spirits.

Phyla-Vell's introduction

Phyla-Vell is one of the children rescued from the High Evolutionary at the end of the film, and she's also a member of the new Guardians of the Galaxy line-up.

Interestingly enough, though, in the comics, Phyla-Vell is actually the daughter of the first Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell. It's unclear at the moment if Phyla-Vell has similar heritage in the MCU, but she could end up becoming a key character indeed.

'Do You Realize?'

The song 'Do You Realize?' by Flaming Lips makes a striking appearance partway through the film, the line "Do you realize, we're floating in space?" playing as Quill looks glumly out at the stars. Anyone who knows the song well (which was adopted as the Official Rock Song of Oklahoma between 2009 and 2013, fact fans) likely felt a rush of dread at its inclusion, however, its most famous lyric being, "Do you realize that everyone you know someday will die."

Given the wide speculation that one or more main characters would be killed in the film, it felt incredibly portentous. In a neat twist, however, the song cuts to dialogue, drowning out that line. Now, perhaps that was just a choice made in the editing room, but it feels like a smart bit of foreshadowing on Gunn's part, given that, in fact, all the lead characters survive the film.

