The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 deaths were closely guarded secrets in the run up to the film's release, but with the film currently in UK cinemas, we can dig into spoilers. Below, we've broken down who dies in the Marvel Phase 5 movie so you can get caught up at a glance.

The new film revolves around a race to save Rocket Raccoon's life, with the High Evolutionary looming large as the main villain. With that in mind, you might be fearing for our favorite, cuddly raccoon's life. Plus, James Gunn and Kevin Feige have teased that Gunn was free to kill off anyone he wanted in the threequel. But who does meet their match in the film? For that, you'll have to check out the below.

It should go without saying, but a warning that the following will contain major Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers! Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

If you have, make sure to also check out our breakdown of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scenes and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ending explained too.

Who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? *Spoilers*

Ayesha

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign meets her end on Counter-Earth. Her spaceship – with her inside of it – is blown up right in front of her son Adam Warlock as he tries to retrieve Rocket Raccoon for the High Evolutionary. Adam presses on alone, though eventually he has a change of heart and ends up joining the new Guardians of the Galaxy.

The High Evolutionary

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The High Evolutionary is a bit of a tricky one. He may or may not be dead after Rocket Raccoon refused to kill him, but then the entire spaceship blew up with the villain still on board. Considering we don't see a body, though, it's entirely possible that the High Evolutionary did survive somehow – and is out there continuing his evil schemes and experiments.

But, Gamora did peel his face off in a particularly gruesome moment. It's revealed that the High Evolutionary wears a mask after Rocket clawed up his real face while escaping from captivity. His actual face is a bloody, gory mess that looks seriously painful, which would surely make escaping even harder.

Rocket's friends

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

In the movie's saddest deaths, Lylla the otter, Teefs the walrus, and Floor the bunny are killed while Rocket tries to escape from the High Evolutionary (shown in a flashback). All four of the animals dreamed of making it to the new world and seeing the sky outside of their cages, but the High Evolutionary never had any intention of freeing them as he viewed them as imperfect.

The High Evolutionary himself shoots and kills Lylla, while Teefs and Floor are killed by the villain's guards. Rocket, though, escapes with his life.

