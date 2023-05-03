Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is now out in theaters in some regions – but when is it streaming on Disney Plus? It’s a good question. In recent years, Marvel has moved towards shortening the window between its MCU cinematic releases and the date films are available to watch at home on Disney Plus.

While we don’t know specifics about Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s streaming plans just yet, there’s plenty of data and patterns that point us towards a possible Disney Plus release for James Gunn’s cosmic threequel.

So, join us as we speculate over when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is out on Disney Plus. For more from the MCU, check out our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way very soon.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 streaming on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If past movies are any indication, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be streaming on Disney Plus between 48 days and 90 days after its US release on May 5.

If that’s the case again, we can pinpoint a potential release window between late June and the beginning of August.

However, Marvel has trended towards stretching out the cinematic run of its MCU releases recently. It took Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 82 days to hit Disney Plus; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 89 days. If that’s the case again, we’d be confident in suggesting a July 2023 streaming window for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits cinemas in the US on May 5. Want to discover more about Marvel’s future? Here’s our definitive guide to Marvel Phase 5. Plus, once you’ve seen Guardians 3, check out our spoilertastic explainers on the movie’s biggest talking points, including the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scenes and the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ending explained.

After more? We've also got what you need to know on: