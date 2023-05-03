Every Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameo, listed and explained

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameos are a sight to behold. The new movie, which is out in cinemas in the UK now, may act as a swan song for Marvel's favorite A-holes, but there are some other familiar faces lurking in the frames. So you'll want to keep your eyes peeled as the team unite for one final jaunt across the galaxy.

James Gunn's final MCU movie begins with Rocket's life in danger as Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Gamora, Nebula, and the rest of the gang will stop at nothing to save his life. Their dangerous mission will see them face some big new foes in the High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock in their most dangerous mission yet. However, while all of the usual suspects are there, there are also full of some other familiar faces.

So if you're looking for all of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameos you spotted, as well as some you might not have seen, then you're in the right place. Of course, it goes without saying that there are some big spoilers for the movie below - so make sure you've caught it at the cinema before reading on.

Every Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameo *spoilers ahead*

Nathan Fillion as Master Karja

Nathan Fillion plays Master Karja in the third installment of the Guardians trilogy, one of the guards at the Orgoscope. The team encounter him when they break in to try and find the code to save Rocket and deactivate his kill switch. While they outwit him at first, Karja soon realizes something else is going on and targets them.

This isn't the first time Fillion has appeared in the franchise either, after playing Kyln in Guardians of the Galaxy and appearing in a deleted scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fillion is probably best known for playing Mal in Firefly and Serenity and Richard Castle on Castle.

Jennifer Holland

Fillion isn't the only cameo we spotted at the Orgoscope, either. Jennifer Holland is also working at the security desk, monitoring the Guardians as they break in. The actor is best known for her roles in the DCU movies as Emilia Harcourt, having appeared in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She's also Gunn's partner in real life, and the pair have been married since 2022.

Seth Green as Howard the Duck

Fans of the Guardians of The Galaxy movies will have also spotted a notable returning character. Seth Green is back as Howard the Duck in one of the movie's final scenes. When Star-Lord calls Kraglin for help, he's at the table playing cards with several characters, including Howard the Duck. Green is back again voicing the role, after his previous appearances in both Guardians movies, Avengers: Endgame, and What If?

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord

Sylvester Stallone is also back for the final movie as Stakar Ogord. After previously appearing in Volume 2, he's back as one of the Ravagers and this time around, he's been working with Zoe Saldaña's Gamora. He appears early on in the movie when the team head to the Orgoscope, before the Rocky actor makes another cameo once again towards the end as Gamora returns to them.

Michael Rooker as Yondu

Another notable returning character this time around is Yondu, played once again by Michael Rooker. While he may have been killed off in Vol. 2, he's back in a vision for the final outing. He appears when Kraglin is trying to harness the whistle ahead of the team's final battle against the High Evolutionary. This continues Rooker's streak of appearing in all of the movies that Gunn has directed to date.

For more on the movie, check out our exclusive chats with the cast. In these, Chris Pratt shares his thoughts on returning to the role and how dark the new movie is , while his co-stars Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji broke down their villains .

