Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out now and brings James Gunn's trilogy to a "rousing and resonant conclusion" that also has big implications for the future of the MCU, and particularly the cosmic super-team. Be warned, there are major poilers ahead that break down the ending of the new movie…

At the end of the film the cruel High Evolutionary has been defeated and Rocket's life has been saved. Still, the events of the film have changed everyone in one way or another. Peter decides to return to Earth to be with his surviving family, Gamora re-joins the Ravagers, and Drax elects to look after the young survivors of the High Evolutionary's schemes on Knowhere. Yep, the band is breaking up.

Still, this isn't the end of the Guardians as an organization. In fact, the Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scenes reveal a new team made up of familiar faces. And, appropriately enough for a film with such a strong animal rights message, it's a largely non-human squad. Let's start at the top...

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Who are the new Guardians of the Galaxy?

Rocket Racoon: You already know this guy. Fully recovered from his ordeal in the film and with a brighter outlook in life, he steps up to become the new leader of the Guardians.

Groot: He's changed a lot since his 'death' in the first film. No longer a surly teenager, Groot has grown, both physically and emotionally - he can even say more than "I am Groot," now. He's absolutely enormous when we see him in the mid-credits sequence and a more capable fighter than ever before.

Kraglin: It's been a long journey for the former Ravager. No longer a hapless space pirate, he has mastered Yondu's flying Yaka Arrow and become a competent and confident hero in his own right.

Cosmo: Is she a good dog? Yes, she is, as is made clear by her appearance in the new Guardians line up. Cosmo's powers of telekinesis prove vital at the end of Vol. 3 and will certainly come in useful on future missions.

Adam Warlock: Surely the standout new character from the film, Will Poulter's pouty, golden-skinned superman has left the Sovereign behind and found a new purpose in saving the galaxy. He's probably still a bit of a jerk, though.

Phyla-Vel: A really interesting addition, this. In the comics, Phyla-Vel is the daughter of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, and eventually took on that mantle herself for a time, before joining the Guardians of the Galaxy. Her inclusion here certainly makes you wonder if and when we'll see more of her in the MCU.

Blurp: And finally, Blurp! Adam Warlock really takes to this furry F’saki - effectively a pet of one of the Ravagers - over the course of the film. Hey, every team needs a mascot, right?

For more on the movie, check out our exclusives interviews with Chris Pratt on the dark tone of Guardians 3 and if he'd return to Star-Lord. Elsewhere, his co-stars Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji broke down their MCU villains .

Now you've watched the movie, you should also check out our spoiler-filled explainers on: