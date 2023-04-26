Where are the classic MCU Guardians of the Galaxy in comics?

The Guardians of the Galaxy are about to return to theaters for their final ride in the MCU with May's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Director James Gunn has described the film as the last hurrah for the classic Guardians team of Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, and Mantis. But in comic books, the team is alive and well - and they've even got a new volume of their ongoing series coming out just in time for the movie.

So where are the classic MCU Guardians now, in comic books? Here's everything you need to know to get caught up with the team before their new movie and new title both hit the ground running.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy comic is written by Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing with art by Kev Walker, and it's all about finding new frontiers for the Guardians with full-on space western vibes. In the new title, a core team of Peter Quill, Drax, Mantis, Gamora, and Nebula will venture out to the edges of the galaxy as they wander across less advanced worlds looking to help those in need.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

You may have noticed Rocket and Groot aren't present for the new comic line-up - something that seems to be directly connected to the story of the new title, which is called 'Grootfall.' And true to the ominous title, the team is dealing with the apparent betrayal of Groot.

Where does that leave Rocket? We're actually not sure yet - but you can bet the Guardian's resident rapscallion will show up at some point.

The new Guardians movie also introduces some new characters to the MCU including Adam Warlock, who is about to star in his own Warlock: Rebirth flashback limited series, set in the past, as well as the villainous High Evolutionary, whose next comic appearance is still waiting in the wings. And of course there's Rocket's paramour Lady Lylla, who hasn't shown up in comics in years. Will she get a comeback now that she's in the MCU? Time will have to tell.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters in May, and the new Guardians of the Galaxy #1 comic is already available.

