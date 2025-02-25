Marvel executive confirms that Black Panther spin-off series about Okoye isn't happening, but Danai Gurira will return

Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that the Black Panther spin-off show centered on Danai Gurira's Okoye won't be happening.

News of the spin-off first surfaced in 2021, though updates have been pretty quiet ever since.

“I think fans of Okoye are going to be excited to see her come back, but I don't think it's going to be in a television show," Winderbaum told Pay or Wait. "I can't say where and when, but I think there's a lot to look forward to."

There is, however, an animated Black Panther spin-off still in the works, titled Eyes of Wakanda.

"Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU," Winderbaum shared back in 2024. "This is a story about Wakandan history. It's produced by Ryan Coogler, it's directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists, who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Thor: Ragnarok. It's an awesome show. The action's insane, the storytelling is fantastic. It's about the history of Wakanda, but it also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods. So if you're a fan of the movies, this is gonna be a real treat."

It's unclear when we might see Okoye again, though the most likely projects seem to be Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, or in a potential Black Panther 3. We last saw her in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Next up for Marvel is Daredevil: Born Again, which arrives this March 5 on Disney Plus. After that, it's Thunderbolts, which hits theaters on May 2.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.