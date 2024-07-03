Marvel's new Black Panther spin-off will tie into the MCU "more than any other" animated show

Eyes of Wakanda, a new animated series and Black Panther spin-off, is set to link up with the wider MCU in a big way, and across different time periods, according to Marvel's TV boss Brad Winderbaum.

"Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU," Winderbaum told the Official Marvel Podcast . "This is a story about Wakandan history. It's produced by Ryan Coogler, it's directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists, who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Thor: Ragnarok. It's an awesome show. The action's insane, the storytelling is fantastic. It's about the history of Wakanda, but it also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods. So if you're a fan of the movies, this is gonna be a real treat."

The show was first announced back in December 2023 . Per the official description, "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

The voice cast for the series has yet to be confirmed. It was previously reported that Danai Gurira would return as Dora Milaje general Okoye for a spin-off series, but it's unconfirmed whether this is a separate project to Eyes of Wakanda.

Eyes of Wakanda is set to premiere on Disney Plus in 2024. Next up for the MCU, though, is Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits UK cinemas on July 25 and US theaters on July 26. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and our guide on what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.