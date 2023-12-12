Marvel has revealed that a new series about Wakanda's history is on the way

An animated series about Wakanda and its historical heroes is in the works at Marvel.

Per IGN, the story description is as follows: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artifacts. This is their story." The show is titled Eyes of Wakanda.

Other details on the show are scarce, so it's unclear at the moment who will be starring in the series, or what characters we can expect to appear.

Marvel has some other animated series in the works, too: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year) and X-Men '97 are also on the way. All three shows are expected in 2024.

A live-action Wakanda series was also said to be in the works from Ryan Coogler, though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore gave a disappointing update on its status last year. "Because of the amount of time and attention that went into [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever], and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be," Moore said. "But there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it."

A show about Dora Milaje warrior Okoye was also reportedly in the works, though it's unclear whether this is actually the same show as the Wakanda series.

Either way, we have Eyes of Wakanda to look forward to – and the reaction to What If…? season 2 has so far been very positive, with viewers praising the holiday episode and the quality of the animation.

What If...? begins on Disney Plus this December 22, with each of the nine episodes debuting daily after that. In the meantime, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.