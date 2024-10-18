Spider-Man 4’s script "lit a fire" in Tom Holland, as he teases a movie "worthy of the fans" and shares hopes for Miles Morales joining the MCU

Tom Holland has shared some updates for Spider-Man 4, and it’s looking positive for the continuation of Peter Parker's story. Speaking on a new podcast, Holland revealed that he’s read a script for the new movie in the first major update since rumors began that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to helm the fourth movie.

"One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine," Holland said on the Rich Roll Podcast . "That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now."

However, despite the challenges, the actor added: "We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect."

Not only did Holland share an update on that too, but he also doubled down on his hopes to pass the baton on as well, just as he feels Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. did for him. "If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what Downey did for me," he added. Now that, we’d love to see.

For more on the MCU, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, the Marvel timeline, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.