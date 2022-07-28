Fantastic Four will not be an origin story, says Kevin Feige

Don't expect another origin story when Fantastic Four arrives in a few years. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has promised something "never seen before" from the MCU's take on Marvel's First Family, which means it won't be another film that details how the team get their superpowers.

"A lot of people know this origin story," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before?" He also explained that, since the team kicked off the Marvel Comics universe when they debuted in 1961, "We've set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen."

The MCU's upcoming film won't be the first time the group has been seen in live-action. 2005's Fantastic Four and the 2015 reboot both revolved around origin stories for the team, and the 2005 film also got a sequel.

Feige revealed at Comic-Con that Fantastic Four will be arriving in 2025 as the first film of Marvel Phase 6, but beyond that, details on the film are scarce. While John Krasinski played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's unclear whether the actor will return for the movie.

Phase 6 also consists of two new Avengers movies, and one, The Kang Dynasty, will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton. The other Avengers film, Secret Wars, will be directed by someone else, but just who that could be is a mystery for now.

While you wait for Fantastic Four, see our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU – and for everything revealed at Comic-Con, check out our roundup of all of Marvel's SDCC 2022 announcements. Next up on the studio's release slate is I Am Groot, which hits Disney Plus this August 10, followed by She-Hulk on August 17.