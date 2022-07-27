Avengers: Secret Wars will have a different director than Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were both announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic Con – but only one has found its director.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton had signed on to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Since the Russo brothers directed both Infinity Wars and Endgame, many assumed that Cretton would take over both. A new scoop from Deadline's senior film reporter Justin Kroll suggests that this may not be the case after all.

"It sounds like the plan is for Destin to direct Kang and a different director would helm Secret Wars unlike Russos doing both Infinity and Endgame," Kroll (opens in new tab) tweeted, adding that The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit may have reported a similar scoop.

Feige confirmed over the weekend that two Avengers movies will end Marvel Phase 6, with Phases 4-6 being The Multiverse Saga. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is slated for a May 5, 2025 release date, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to hit theaters just six months later on November 8, 2025.

Though we know that Jonathan Majors will go on to reprise his role as Kang (in some form or another, seeing as he appears under his He Who Remains moniker in Loki season 1), we're not sure who or what's in store for Secret Wars.

Could it be Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn at the helm? Or perhaps Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange and has found massive success with the Ethan Hawke-led thriller The Black Phone? What about Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, or the Eternals' Chloe Zhao? Only time will tell, and we can't wait to find out.

