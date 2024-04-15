Shang-Chi star Simu Liu “promises” that a sequel is still happening despite no update from Marvel for three years

A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still on the way, says star Simu Liu. The actor took to Threads to respond to a fan about Marvel's lack of news on the sequel.

"I feel like Marvel has abandoned the Shang-Chi fan base. There has been no effort by the studio to get the sequel filming or even include the character in other Marvel films. Frustrating as hell," a Marvel fan wrote. Liu quickly replied: "I proooomiss it’s happening."

The 2021 film stars Liu as Shang -Chi, a martial arts master who is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind when he becomes involved with the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The cast includes Awkafina Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Benedict Wong.

The sequel was announced back in December 2021 with director Destin Daniel Cretton entering into a multi-year overall deal with Disney – but we haven't received another update since. Shang-Chi also hasn't appeared in any other MCU movies.

Following the response to the sequel update, Liu returned to Threads to thank fans: "Really floored by all of the fan support for our little superhero movie that changed the world. It is an honour of a lifetime to entertain you guys. Thank you for tuning in, and I can't wait to get back to making more!"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.