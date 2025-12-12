Decrepit is a first-person horror Soulslike about escaping an undead castle, and it's even got FromSoftware icon Wheely Skeleton

Decrepit is a brand new first-person Soulslike that blends light roguelike elements to make each stab at its dungeon-crawling gameplay a fresh nightmare. Developed by one-man studio Jämmerdal Games and published by Three Friends, the promising new game just premiered at The Game Awards.

Here's a look at the reveal trailer:

According to its Steam page, Decrepit will take place in a "decaying, medieval prison" where you must fight your way out of a forsaken castle. As if the Dark Souls parallels weren't clear enough, you'll begin every run of Decrepit in a prison cell, though its location will be different every run.

"Memorize winding corridors, unlock elevators that stay active, and discover passages that shorten your route," the dev says. "Learn which threats might appear where. Early runs feel endless. Later, you're heading straight for the boss that stopped you last time. The castle compresses as you learn it."

The Souls comparisons don't stop there. Decrepit looks to feature stamina-based combat, gnarly looking undead foes (including a skeleton attached to a large wheel!), and some labyrinthine level design. Oh, and yes, you should absolutely expect challenging boss fights.

Decrepit is planned to release in 2026, but you can sign up for a playtest on Steam.

This story is developing.