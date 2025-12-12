Decrepit is a first-person horror Soulslike about escaping an undead castle, and it's even got FromSoftware icon Wheely Skeleton
It's like they modded a first-person camera into the original game
Decrepit is a brand new first-person Soulslike that blends light roguelike elements to make each stab at its dungeon-crawling gameplay a fresh nightmare. Developed by one-man studio Jämmerdal Games and published by Three Friends, the promising new game just premiered at The Game Awards.
Here's a look at the reveal trailer:
According to its Steam page, Decrepit will take place in a "decaying, medieval prison" where you must fight your way out of a forsaken castle. As if the Dark Souls parallels weren't clear enough, you'll begin every run of Decrepit in a prison cell, though its location will be different every run.
"Memorize winding corridors, unlock elevators that stay active, and discover passages that shorten your route," the dev says. "Learn which threats might appear where. Early runs feel endless. Later, you're heading straight for the boss that stopped you last time. The castle compresses as you learn it."
The Souls comparisons don't stop there. Decrepit looks to feature stamina-based combat, gnarly looking undead foes (including a skeleton attached to a large wheel!), and some labyrinthine level design. Oh, and yes, you should absolutely expect challenging boss fights.
Decrepit is planned to release in 2026, but you can sign up for a playtest on Steam.
This story is developing.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Moises is a born-and-raised New Yorker who's rarely obnoxious about it. He first aspired to do games media almost 20 years ago while looking up reviews of Super Mario Galaxy and still can't believe he's doing it sometimes. Ask him about Hollow Knight, he dares you.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.