Hitman devs drop a 007 First Light trailer hours before The Game Awards, revealing James Bond's new celebrity villain before swiftly deleting it

IO Interactive has seemingly made a whoopsie as the studio today posted a new 007 First Light trailer just as quickly as it deleted any links to it, mere hours before The Game Awards 2025. (Spoilers for 007 First Light's next trailer inbound.)

The iconic Hitman maker appears to have jumped the gun in revealing the celebrity villain starring opposite James Bond in its upcoming action-stealth blockbuster, and it's none other than Grammy-winning rocker and The Hunger Games actor Lenny Kravitz.

The new 007 First Light trailer, reposted on ResetEra, sees our younger Bond trek to the Republic of Mauritania in pursuit of Lenny Kravtiz's character called Bawma, who looks almost exactly like the celeb, except this time he feeds people he doesn't like to his pet crocodiles/alligators. (I'm not an expert on either, clearly.)

It's unclear if Bawma is the game's main antagonist or a secondary foe, but if 007 First Light does end up showing up to the marketing fest that is The Game Awards 2025, we'll find out soon enough.

For now, we know the show is definitely unveiling what's next for Tomb Raider after a years-long hiatus, and it includes the return of a dual-wielding Lara Croft. Plus, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will likely go home with more than a few trophies considering the fact that it's the most nominated game in the show's history.

Otherwise, your guess is good as ours. Although, our Game Awards 2025 predictions include Half-Life 3, Fable, a second Resident Evil 9 protagonist, and a new The Legend of Zelda reveal.

