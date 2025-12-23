007: First Light delayed 2 months for additional polish, IO says it's the studio's "most ambitious project to date"

IO Interactive has delayed 007: First Light two months to May 27, 2026.

In an update shared to Bluesky, the Hitman developer explained that it needs a little more time to polish 007: First Light before release.

"007: First Light is our most ambitious project to date," the studio said," and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one."

IO added that "the game is progressing well and is playable from beginning to end," but simply needs a little more time in the oven.

An important update regarding the release date of 007 First Light. — @007game.ioi.dk (@007game.ioi.dk.bsky.social) 2025-12-23T19:06:14.344Z

It's definitely no fun waiting another eight weeks for something you're excited about, but our 007: First Light preview suggests the third-person adventure will be well worth the elongated wait, with GR's Ali Jones writing, "From what I've seen so far, IO doesn't completely nail that down every single time, but where it does stumble it's an issue with the format rather than an issue with the delivery itself. If that minor quibble is the only one the studio faces, then my faith in 007: First Light seems well-placed - this could prove to be the perfect Bond game."

007 First Light CEO is glad GTA 6 got delayed since now "spring looks really good," but thinks Rockstar could help "the industry as a whole" once it finally ships its masterpiece.